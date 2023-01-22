Left Menu

Japan: 4 dead, 4 critically injured after fire at apartment in Kobe

After the fire broke out in an apartment in Japan's Kobe, four people were killed and four others were critically injured.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 14:22 IST
Japan: 4 dead, 4 critically injured after fire at apartment in Kobe
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

At least four people were killed and four others critically injured after a fire broke out at an apartment in Japan's Kobe, The Japan Times reported on Sunday citing local authorities. According to The Japan Times, the firefighters received the call around 1:35 am from a neighbour, stating that black smoke was coming from the first floor's window.

The police confirmed that four were dead at the scene while the other four men were taken to a hospital, said to be in their 40s to 70s, were all unconscious. They said all eight individuals were found on the first floor of the apartment, which has about 30 rooms.

As per The Japan Times citing residents and labourers, most of the residents on the first floor were pensioners and day labourers. A 54-year-old man who lives on the second floor woke up to the sounds of a woman who was passing by screaming that there was a fire.

"My room was completely white with smoke and I ran out," the man said. "A room on the first floor was burning bright red. I would have been in danger if I hadn't noticed." The authorities said that of the about 300 square meters of the three-story building, 60 square meters of the first and second floors were burned. The fire was mostly extinguished after about an hour, The Japan Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023