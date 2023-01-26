Left Menu

US: 23-year-old Indian-origin woman hit by police vehicle in Seattle dies

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Jaahnavi Kandula.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 12:15 IST
US: 23-year-old Indian-origin woman hit by police vehicle in Seattle dies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman has died after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in South Lake Union in the United States, the Seattle police department said in a statement. The victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after she was hit by the police patrol vehicle on Monday night. The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Jaahnavi Kandula, The Seattle Times reported. According to King County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.

Jaanhavi Kandula was a native of the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. She was a student at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union and was on track to receive a master's degree in information systems this December, according to The Seattle Times report. The Seattle police department in a statement said that the officer driving the marked patrol SUV was travelling northbound on Dexter Avenue North when responding with Seattle Fire Department to a "priority one call." The female pedestrian was crossing from east to west in the crosswalk when the vehicle hit her, according to the statement.

Seattle Police responded to the collision involving a marked patrol vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in South Lake Union, as per the statement released by the Seattle Police department. The officers reached the accident site after 8 pm (local time) and located the 23-year-old female victim with life-threatening injuries. Police performed CPR as they waited for the arrival of the Seattle Fire Department and later, the female victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Center, according to the statement. Seattle Police Department's Traffic collision investigation squad is carrying out a probe regarding the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023