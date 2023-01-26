Indian Embassy in Bhutan celebrates 74th Republic Day

The Embassy of India in Thimpu on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day of India at India House. "A great honour to unfurl Tiranga at India House in Thimphu and celebrate #RepublicDay with fellow citizens and friends of India. Serving the nation in #AmritKaal. Committed to work together and taking India-Bhutan partnership to new heights!" tweeted Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Indian nationals, diaspora members, and friends of India. Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela led the Indian community in unfurling the national flag at the India House, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem, read the Indian Embassy press release. "Celebrating the 74th Republic Day of India at India House, Thimphu with fellow Indian citizens and friends from Bhutan: unfurling the national flag, singing the national anthem, reading the President's address to the nation, a medley of patriotic songs," tweeted India in Bhutan.

Dalela also read out excerpts from the President's address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador mentioned that India and Bhutan share exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation that are underpinned by utmost goodwill, mutual trust, and understanding at all levels.

He emphasized that India is committed to expanding its partnership with Bhutan into new areas of cooperation that align with the vision of the King of Bhutan and the priorities of Bhutan, added the release. The Ambassador thanked members of the Indian community for their contribution towards strengthening the ties of friendship with the people of Bhutan.

He congratulated Prof Sanjeev Mehta of Royal Thimphu College who was conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award at the PBD Convention held in Indore earlier this month. The celebration concluded with a melodious rendition of patriotic songs by an ensemble of Indian and Bhutanese musicians.

This event was a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate the historic milestone of 75 years of India's independence. To mark the year 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets', which was spearheaded by India at the United Nations, a variety of Indian millet products were also displayed.

Bhutan was represented by senior officials including Dasho Ugyen K Namgyel, Gyalpoi Zimpon (Royal Chamberlain), His Majesty's Secretariat; Aum Kezang Deki, Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Pema Choden, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade; and Pema Tshomo, Officiating Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, added the release. (ANI)

