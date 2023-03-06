Left Menu

PTI announces "historic public rally" in Lahore on March 8

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, party leader Hammad Azhar said, "When that lion (Imran Khan) will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will understand this is how a nation becomes alive."

ANI | Speaking At A Press Conference On Monday, Party Leader Hammad Azhar Said, "When That Lion (Imran Khan) Will Leave Zaman Park On Wednesday, There Will Be Historic Scenes In Lahore Future Generations Would Read And See The Pictures And Videos Of | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:58 IST
PTI announces "historic public rally" in Lahore on March 8
PTI leader Hammad Azhar. (Photo/Twitter: @PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that they will hold a "historic" rally in Lahore on Wednesday, which will be attended by party chairman and the former prime minister Imran Khan, Tribune reported. Party leader Hammad Azhar said no one can silence the ex-PM as his voice is Pakistan's voice right now. The announcement comes as Imran Khan has been evading arrest attempts by law enforcement agencies and is facing charges of money laundering and the Toshakhana case where he illegally sold the gifts received during his tenure as the prime minister.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, the PTI leadership remains undeterred and is keen to showcase its strength in Lahore, the Tribune reported. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, party leader Hammad Azhar said, "When that lion (Imran Khan) will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will see how a nation comes alive."

Hammad also took a swipe at the ruling government, saying that the leaders sitting in Islamabad often forget what the actual temperament of Pakistan is, the report stated. "The weather is usually pleasant in Islamabad, so the people sitting on the throne often forget what the actual temperature of Pakistan is," he said.

The Tribune reported that the PTI had previously suspended its 'Jail Bharo' movement earlier this month following the Supreme Court's ruling in a suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). However, several PTI leaders and workers were still arrested as part of the movement, which sought to mark a protest against the government's policies and to put pressure on the government to announce elections.

Further, as per the Tribune report, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the PTI's planned rally in Lahore, particularly given Imran Khan's ongoing legal troubles. However, the PTI leadership is clearly determined to show that it still has the support of the people and that Imran Khan remains a potent force in the country's political landscape. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023