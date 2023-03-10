Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister @AlboMP of Australia this morning. His visit and today's Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:44 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese
EAM Jaishankar with Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The EAM said Albanese's visit and today's annual summit will take India-Australia ties to a higher level. "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @AlboMP of Australia this morning. His visit and today's Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

Australian PM Albanese on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad on a state visit to India. The Australian Prime Minister who is on an official visit to India from March 8-11, was welcomed by the Gujarat Chief Minister Patel.

Albanese on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Albanese at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Australian PM inspected a Guard of Honour. Addressing a press conference after a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, the Australian PM thanked PM Narendra Modi for a very warm welcome in India and said that the two countries are partners and building that partnership even stronger each and every day.

"I thank PM Modi, for a very extraordinarily, generously and warm welcome here. Australia and India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day," said Albanese. "I led a delegation here of significant business leaders as well. We want to cooperate with India and build a relationship in culture, economic relations as well as in the area of security," he said

Albanese further said that both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world. "We are competing on the cricket field to be the world's best but together we are building a better world," the Australian PM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023