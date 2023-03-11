Left Menu

India announces restoration of e-Visa services for Saudi nationals

"The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa," tweeted the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 07:50 IST
India announces restoration of e-Visa services for Saudi nationals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

India announced that the facility of e-visa has been restored for nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. "The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa," tweeted the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

It is worth noting that India launched the e-Visa service for Saudi nationals in 2019, however, it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has now been reinstated, effective March 9, 2023. It is worth noting here that the Application and payment of fees are required to be made a minimum of 4 days in advance from the date of travel and wait for the approval.

For online filling and submission of the application, applicants may go to the link https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html and apply in 4 easy steps - Apply online and Upload a photo and passport page; Pay eVisa fees online using a credit/debit card /payment wallet; Receive Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online (ETA will be sent to the Email) and Fly to India - Print ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where eVisa will be stamped on Passport. Earler, owing to strong ties and strategic partnership with India, Saudi Arabia announced the exemption of Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Embassy in New Delhi said that the PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens and the decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to strengthen their relations further. India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023