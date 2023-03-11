Left Menu

Pakistan: Filing of nomination papers to begin tomorrow for Punjab province polls

Candidates for Pakistan's Punjab Assembly election can file their nomination papers with the Returning Officers from March 12 till March 14, Radio Pakistan reported. The names of nominated candidates will be published on March 15 while the scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue till March 22. The appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nominations papers till March 27.

The Appellate Tribunal will decide the appeals till April 3. The revised list of candidates will be published on 4th of next month. Candidates may withdraw their papers on 5th while a revised list of candidates will be published on the same day. Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 6th of next month while polling will be held on 30th of next month. On January 14, the provincial assembly (PA) in Pakistan's Punjab was dissolved after Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said he decided not to become a part of the process, the Dawn reported.

Baligh Ur Rehman tweeted, "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward. "A post on the Punjab governor's Twitter handle read that the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and the Cabinet stands dissolved, the Dawn reported.

The notification regarding the appointment of the caretaker chief minister was sent to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz. (ANI)

