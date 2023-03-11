Left Menu

Pakistan: Police thrash journalists to record statements

Setting aside a petition seeking the registration of a separate first information report (FIR) against police for manhandling journalists outside the Islamabad High Court on February 28, a district and sessions court in the capital Saturday ordered to record the statements of the media persons in the terror case already filed in connection with the incident, Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:42 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The police thrashed the journalists during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's appearance before the Islamabad courts in multiple cases, including attempted murder, prohibited funding, and Toshakhana, on the last day of the previous month.

Geo News reported that as the PTI leader arrived at the judicial complex, many PTI workers entered the building by knocking its gate down. Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all barriers. Saqib Bashir, a journalist, moved the court to register a criminal case against the police under the relevant provisions contending that he had filed an application with the police, but it did not bear fruit.

On February 28, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police registered a terrorism case for alleged vandalism, riot, and sabotage at the capital's judicial complex during the PTI chairman's appearance before different courts in connection with multiple lawsuits filed against him. During the course of proceedings, the journalist's counsel argued that his client has no concern whatsoever with the protestors of the political party or the acts done by them and the incident that took place with him is distinguishable for which a separate FIR may be lodged.

The court, however, stated that a second FIR is not permissible in view of the Supreme Court's judgment. In his verdict, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered to record the statements of the petitioner and other journalists in the terror case. (ANI)

