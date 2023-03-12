Left Menu

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 11:58 IST
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-03-2023, 05:11:37 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.58, Depth: 201 Km," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

The quake struck at a depth of 201 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.02 and a longitude of 70.58. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

