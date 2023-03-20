Left Menu

Pakistan: PTI demands immediate release of detained workers

"Fascism is at its peak in Islamabad where the police are raiding the houses without warrants to arrest our workers. Children as young as 10 are being picked up when the workers are not at home. All our workers and their children who have been kidnapped should be released immediately," Imran Khan tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:51 IST
Pakistan: PTI demands immediate release of detained workers
PTI supporters protesting at Zaman Park Lahore against security forces. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and party leader Fawad Chaudhary have demanded the immediate release of the PTI workers detained by the police for rioting at Zaman Park in Lahore and outside the Islamabad Judicial complex on Saturday. "Fascism is at its peak in Islamabad where the police are raiding the houses without warrants to arrest our workers. Children as young as 10 are being picked up when the workers are not at home. All our workers and their children who have been kidnapped should be released immediately," Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted demanding the immediate release of the detained party workers.

PTI leader and Former Minister Fawad Chaudhary released a video statement demanding the release of party workers. Fawad Chaudhary also warned the Police that they have called for "Divine Punishment" because they allegedly took 10-year-olds into custody and "oppressed" women to make their "political bosses happy".

In the video statement, Chaudhary said, "Homes of Hundreds of PTI workers are being raided right now. And hundreds are in police custody. I want to warn Punjab IG and Lahore IG that you are inviting Azab-e-Ilahi, (Divine punishment). You have taken children as small as 10 years in custody. You have oppressed women." "The only fault of the people of PTI is that they are standing to fight crime, for their rights and for making Pakistan a modern democratic state. What you are doing is against the law and the constitution of Pakistan. You are crossing all limits to make your political bosses happy," he added.

Further, pointing out the helplessness of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chaudhary said, "The arrests begin as soon as we talk about a rally or a procession. Also, there is no gain in asking anything from the Election commission of Pakistan. The election commission clearly says that they have nothing in their hands". According to Dawn, 102 PTI workers were detained and a Lahore court on Sunday directed the police to present them before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday, a day after they were arrested during the raid that took place at PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence when the police forced its way into his house.

The FIR lodged at Lahore's Race Course Police Station stated that as soon as the Elite Force's car arrived at Canal Road near Zaman Park, "around 100-150 PTI workers armed with fire weapons [and] sticks came in front altogether and forcefully stopped the government vehicle". The FIR alleged that the workers hit the car with sticks and caused great damage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023