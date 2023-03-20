Left Menu

Bilateral talks between PM Modi, visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida begin

Kishida who arrived in the national capital early this morning on a two-day official visit visited Rajghat here and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:07 IST
Bilateral talks between PM Modi, visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida begin
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday and held bilateral talks. Kishida who arrived in the national capital early this morning on a two-day official visit visited Rajghat here and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Japanese PM was recieved by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Palam airport. The leader's visit to the national capital is seen as a great opportunity to review bilateral ties between the two countries. This is Kishida's second visit to the country as Prime Minister of Japan.

With Japan and India holding the presidencies of G7 and G20 respectively, the two leaders are expected to discuss what role Japan and India should play within the international community. The visit of Kishida offers an important opportunity for both counties to engage on a bilateral level since the last Summit meeting between India and Japan took place in March 2022.

Later today, Kishida will deliver an address on a new plan for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. PM Shinzo Abe initially discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation on his trip to Delhi fifteen years ago. "With regard to bilateral Japan-India relations, I want to confirm the further deepening of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. I will also deliver an address in India on a new plan for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. I will clearly lay out my thinking regarding the role that a Free and Open Indo-Pacific will play at this historic turning point," Kishida said ahead of his departure.

Japan is a very close partner of India and both countries hold an Annual Summit and a 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting. Furthermore, the Defence cooperation between the two nations has also emerged as one of the key areas of engagement. During his India visit, Kishida is expected to invite PM Narendra Modi to participate in the G7 in-person summit which is going to take place in Hiroshima in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023