President's letter on Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls is a PTI press release, blatantly partisan: Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called President Arif Alvi's letter regarding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release" and added that it was "blatantly partisan in nature," Dawn reported. This statement came after the letter was sent to PM Shehbaz, urging him to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders in relation to the general elections in both provinces.

In the letter, Alvi also mentioned the "use of disproportionate force" by authorities against politicians, political workers, and journalists. Responding to Alvi's letter, PM Shehbaz in the five-page strongly worded statement stated that the "letter" was "blatantly partisan" and in parts read like "a press release of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) whose one-sided, anti-government views you continue to openly espouse, notwithstanding your constitutional oath/office of President".

Pakistan PM recalled several incidents when the President violated his oath including the order of the dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3 and even the failure to discharge his constitutional duty upon PM Shehbaz's election as the prime minister, reported Dawn. "Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government, I have made all-out efforts to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone, and language have compelled me to respond to it," the letter said.

"Regrettably and ostensibly due to your party allegiance, you have failed to note the sheer isolation of laws, contumacious disregard of court orders, attacking the law enforcement agencies, damaging public property, attempts to create chaos, civil and political unrest, and in short, to bring the country to the brink of economic default and civil war by the PTI," the statement added. He further stated that President had 'tarnished the image of Pakistan in the international community and is casting negative repercussions on the future of democracy and state of human rights in Pakistan.'

He contended that the president had not once said anything regarding the conduct of former prime minister Imran Khan for his "aggressive, rather militant, attitude of a political order in complete defiance of court orders". Moreover, the premier stated that his government had ensured complete freedom of speech and expression as enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution, subject to "reasonable restrictions," as per Dawn.

Earlier, Alvi sent the letter after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the upcoming elections in Punjab -- initially scheduled to be held on April 30 -- citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change in plans. In his letter, the president emphasised that all concerned executive authorities of the federal and provincial governments should be directed to refrain from abuse of human rights and also to assist the ECP to hold general elections in the two provinces, within the timeframe, in compliance with the apex court's order, to avoid further complications including contempt of court, according to Geo News. (ANI)

