Left Menu

UN mission in Afghanistan calls blast near Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry 'unacceptable'

The blast outside Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry that killed close to 6 people and injured many others has received widespread reactions including some from humanitarian organisations.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 10:07 IST
UN mission in Afghanistan calls blast near Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry 'unacceptable'
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The blast outside Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry that killed close to 6 people and injured many others has received widespread reactions including some from humanitarian organisations. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the blast that took place outside the Foreign Ministry, calling it 'unacceptable', reported TOLOnews.

"It is unacceptable that ordinary Afghans continue to be targeted as they go about their daily lives," the UN Mission in Afghanistan said. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least six civilians were killed and several others, including three Taliban security force personnel, were wounded in a suicide attack near a security checkpoint leading to the Taliban-led foreign ministry in Kabul on Monday, Tolo News reported. The blast occurred near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Kabul, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of foreign affairs employees left their offices. Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan, also denounced the act as being against both religious and human values.

Earlier, the eyewitnesses confirmed to Tolo News that a blast happened on Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Center, and they also described it as a heavy explosion. "In Malik Azghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran. He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023