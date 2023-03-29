Left Menu

Doval welcomes top officials as SCO National Security Advisors' meet begins in Delhi

The National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval on Wednesday welcomed the top officials as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) level NSA meeting kickstarted in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:52 IST
Doval welcomes top officials as SCO National Security Advisors' meet begins in Delhi
SCO-level National Security Advisors Meeting in Delhi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval on Wednesday welcomed the top officials as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) level NSA meeting kickstarted in Delhi. As India is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), NSA Doval delivered the opening remarks at the meeting.

India became a full member of SCO on June 9, 2017. There are four Observer States viz Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia and six dialogue partners - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Pakistan and China are likely to attend the SCO-NSA meeting virtually.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2001 and it comprises eight member states, namely, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2022, India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chairship for 2023.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, will attend the annual meeting of the secretaries of security councils of SCO member states in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a statement by Russian Security Council, a Russian embassy official confirmed to ANI. Earlier this month, Pakistan also attended the meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tourism administrations held in Kashi.

India is hosting a number of activities in the run-up to the SCO summit, which is scheduled to take place in Goa this summer. Interestingly, the defence ministers' meeting, which is slated to take place in Delhi from April 27-29, will be the next significant SCO gathering. Following the Defence Ministers' meeting, the next SCO meet is the Foreign Ministers' meet that would be held in Goa on May 4-5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023