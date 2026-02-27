Medical Students' Arrest Shocks Quiet Village

In a surprising turn of events, two medical students from Sushila Tiwari Medical College, Haldwani, were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery in Jauljibi, police confirmed on Thursday.

The accused, Sunny Singh and Himani Bora, allegedly snatched a gold chain and mobile phone from Mamta Devi, a local woman, while she was on her way to work in the fields.

The victim promptly reported the crime to Jauljibi police, who successfully apprehended the suspects near the Gori River bridge as they attempted to escape.