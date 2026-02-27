Left Menu

Medical Students' Arrest Shocks Quiet Village

Two students from Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani were arrested for chain snatching in Jauljibi. Sunny Singh and Himani Bora, accused of robbing Mamta Devi, were caught attempting to flee. The incident was reported by the victim to Jauljibi police. Both suspects are now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, two medical students from Sushila Tiwari Medical College, Haldwani, were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery in Jauljibi, police confirmed on Thursday.

The accused, Sunny Singh and Himani Bora, allegedly snatched a gold chain and mobile phone from Mamta Devi, a local woman, while she was on her way to work in the fields.

The victim promptly reported the crime to Jauljibi police, who successfully apprehended the suspects near the Gori River bridge as they attempted to escape.

