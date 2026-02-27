Hillary Clinton Denies Epstein Connection Amid Congressional Inquiry

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a recent congressional deposition, firmly stated she never encountered Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier facing sex-trafficking charges. Clinton affirmed she had no insights to offer and accused the oversight panel of diverting scrutiny from President Trump's alleged Epstein connections.

The House Oversight Committee is keen to explore Epstein's possible engagements with the Clintons, including his links to their charitable undertakings and interactions with his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. The hearing drew attention when a leaked photo of Clinton during the session surfaced on social media, bypassing committee protocols.

Amid these proceedings, Democratic lawmakers alleged that Trump's Justice Department selectively withheld Epstein-related materials to shield the president. While Bill Clinton formerly associated with Epstein, evidence from the panel does not implicate Trump in wrongdoing, despite his past social connections with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)