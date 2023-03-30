Left Menu

Khalistani violence in Australia: Three arrested

Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested three men in relation to an alleged affray at Federation Square in late January, Australia's Victoria Police said in a statement on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:03 IST
Khalistani violence in Australia: Three arrested
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested three men in relation to an alleged affray at Federation Square in late January, Australia's Victoria Police said in a statement on Thursday. Police were in attendance at a Khalistan Referendum event at Federation Square on 29 January when it's alleged two fights broke out, one at about 12.45 pm and the other at about 4.30 pm.

It's alleged flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims. Two victims, one with a hand laceration to their head and another with a hand injury, were treated at the scene by paramedics. Several other victims sustained injuries and required medical treatment. In both alleged incidents, police quickly responded to separate and disperse the crowd. OC spray (Oleoresin Capsicum Spray also known as pepper spray) was used in the second incident.

Two men were arrested on the day of the incident. More three were arrested this week. The three arrested this week are, a 23-year-old man from Kalkallo, a 39-year-old man from Strathtulloh and a 36-year-old from Craigieburn, all three charged with affray and violent disorder, Victoria police said in a statement.

All those charged this week have been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 8 August. Further investigation is ongoing and the police are making enquiries to identify and apprehend any further alleged offenders from the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023