Left Menu

Pakistan: Police post in Peshawar attacked with hand grenade

Unidentified motorcyclists lobbed a hand grenade into the police post near the boundary with the Khyber tribal district.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:19 IST
Pakistan: Police post in Peshawar attacked with hand grenade
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A police post in Sheikhan village of the Badaber area in Pakistan's Peshawar was attacked with a hand grenade on Sunday, The News International reported. No casualty was reported in the attack. Unidentified motorcyclists lobbed a hand grenade into the police post near the boundary with the Khyber tribal district, The News International reported citing officials.

Last week, Saddar Police Station was attacked in Lakki Marwat, as per the news report. DSP Iqbal Momand and three other police personnel were killed in the bomb attack on their armoured police personnel carrier when they were heading to reinforcement. On March 31, at least two security officials, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) constable, were killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan and Mardan districts of Pakistan, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations and police officials.

According to the Army's media wing's statement released on Friday, "An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces in the Mirali area of North Waziristan. During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah, 29, a resident of Karak district," was killed. Meanwhile, a CTD constable was killed and a wanted person, whom the official termed a 'terrorist' was killed in an exchange of fire in Mardan on Friday, reported Dawn.

Police said a CTD team raided a mosque in the Seri Behlol region after receiving information about the presence of a wanted militant there, as per the Dawn report. The attacker opened fire on the CTD officials, causing serious injuries to constable Usman Shah. In retaliatory firing by the injured constable, the terrorist also sustained critical wounds. According to the officials, the injured constable died while he was being taken to the hospital. Furthermore, the terrorist also died while on the way to the hospital, as per the news report. The Counter-Terrorism Department registered an FIR against the terrorist and his family members and started an investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023