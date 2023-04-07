Left Menu

Afghanistan: At least 1 killed, 10 injured due to floods in Takhar province

The province reported both financial and human losses from the natural calamity. Many homes were demolished, and the flash flood devastated thousands of acres of agricultural land.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
At least 1 person was killed while more than 10 others were injured in the Bangi district of Takhar province of Afghanistan amid heavy rains and floods, Khaama Press reported citing local officials. The province reported both financial and human losses from the natural calamity. Many homes were demolished, and the flash flood devastated thousands of acres of agricultural land.

Khaama Press reported citing the local authorities that the past two weeks have been the deadliest with over 21 fatalities and close to 100 injuries that took place as a result of the torrential rains, floods, earthquakes, and avalanches. On the other hand, the natural disasters around the nation caused more than 2625 residential homes to be damaged, hundreds of animals to die, and about 30,000 acres of agriculture to be devastated.

Every year, the nation is impacted by severe natural catastrophes that cause significant property, financial, and human losses. The risks this year affected more than 30 provinces of the nation, and a number of people lost their homes and farms amid a humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

