Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

The move is part of the university's Go Green 2023 initiative, which aims to raise awareness and cultivate initiatives that address climate change challenges to move towards a more sustainable future.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:09 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE] April 27, (ANI/WAM): The Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has announced a Mangrove Planting initiative to plant 65 mangrove trees on Al Reem Island, thus contributing to the Go Green 2023 environmental goals. The move is part of the university's Go Green 2023 initiative, which aims to raise awareness and cultivate initiatives that address climate change challenges to move towards a more sustainable future.

The initiative focused on planting 65 mangrove trees on Al Reem Island, thus contributing to the Go Green 2023 environmental goals. The initiative, which took place in partnership with Nature for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions L.L.C, offered an opportunity for the University community to actively engage in offsetting the adverse effects of logging and use in paper production and involved 40 participants from students, faculty, and staff.

Through this collaborative effort, the university was able to plant the exact number of trees that corresponded to the amount of paper consumed by the university annually to take a further step towards sustainability and creating a better world for everyone. The mangrove planting initiative participants gained profound insight into the importance of nature conservation, environmental protection, and the restoration of damaged or destroyed areas of the mangrove ecosystem. They were also able to enjoy the majestic beauty of Al Reem Island through kayaking during the planting initiative and to explore the rich natural habitat of the mangroves.

Dr Stephane Desruelles, Head of the Geography and Planning Department, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, emphasised the importance of the Go Green 2023 initiative, which encourages the whole university community to create projects and solutions to fight climate change and establish a sustainable future for generations to come. He added that this initiative exemplifies how individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives can create meaningful, lasting change that positively impacts the environment and society. "With more collective initiatives like this, we can have a greater and more lasting impact on our communities and planet."

Mangroves are critical coastal habitats, providing shelter and food for various marine life. They play a crucial role in regulating the carbon cycle by assimilating and fixing carbon in above- and below-ground biomass; moreover, they are a great source of protection from storm surges and flooding, helping to protect coastal communities from the impacts of climate change and sea level rise. (ANI/WAM)

