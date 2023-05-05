Left Menu

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce holds event to provide networking platform for Sikh entrepreneurs

The World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) recently hosted an event to recognise philanthropic leaders and also celebrate the opening of its local chapter in Amritsar, Khalsa Vox reported.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 22:18 IST
Representative Image. (Photo: World Sikh Chamber of Commerce//Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
The World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) recently hosted an event to recognise philanthropic leaders and also celebrate the opening of its local chapter in Amritsar, Khalsa Vox reported. WSCC hosted the event on Sunday. The event primarily aimed to provide a unique networking platform for Sikh entrepreneurs, businessmen, and intellectuals to come together, discuss, and promote the Sikh principles of 'seva' or charity.

According to Khalsa Vox, the laying of the cornerstone was presided over by WSCC worldwide chairman Parmeet Singh Chadha, while Rajinder Singh Marwaha was chosen to lead the Amritsar branch as president. 13 charitable Sikhs who have made significant donations to various charitable projects intended to improve the lives of poor Sikhs were also honoured during the occasion.

Renowned philanthropist Inderjit Singh Gogoani, retired teacher Navtej Singh Novelty, journalist Jaswant Singh Jass, and Hemkunt Builders Harinderpal Singh Chugh were among those honoured. Other honorees included Principal BS Ball, Additional Sessions Judge PS Rai, Surinderpal Singh, Parvinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Dolly Sarabjit Singh Raju, Surinder Kaur, Inderbir Singh Walia, and Satinder Singh, reported Khalsa Vox.

The group was established in 2020 with the goal of giving Sikh businesspeople and philanthropists a forum to network, exchange ideas, and further the Sikh values of altruism and community service. (ANI)

