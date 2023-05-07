Left Menu

Arms smuggling from Gaza in furniture shipment thwarted

Israel's Ministry of Defense revealed that on Wednesday security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle firearms, silencers and gun cartridges as they were en route from the Gaza Strip to people in Judea and Samaria.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:21 IST
Arms smuggling from Gaza in furniture shipment thwarted
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense revealed that on Wednesday security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle firearms, silencers and gun cartridges as they were en route from the Gaza Strip to people in Judea and Samaria. The arms were found hidden in a shipment of furniture that was sent from Gaza to areas in Judea and Samaria and was uncovered when a security guard became suspicious.

A closer inspection of the vehicle uncovered various types of firearms hidden inside the furniture in addition to the gun cartridges which were loaded with bullets and the silencers. The items were all confiscated.

According to initial assessments, the weapons were allegedly shipped for terror activity in Judea and Samaria and were transferred to security forces for further review. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023