Iran uses Artificial Intelligence for maximizing suppression: Experts

Iran has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) as a way to improve its state surveillance networks, allowing the repressive regime to further crack down on perceived offences such as the absence of a Hijab (Headscarf), Fox News reported. "The Iran regime is certainly joining rogue leaders of the world in redefining and modernizing their modes of suppression," Lisa Daftari, a Middle East expert and editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk, told Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, just as the Iranian people are finding innovative ways of using social media, streaming and VPNs to get their message out, the regime is also taking advantage of technological advances to continue their reign of brutality," she added. "The regime in Iran is using surveillance technology to identify 'transgressors,'" Daftari said.

"This includes camera systems on the streets to identify women not wearing hijab, facial recognition technology to identify protesters and others, and AI in maximizing suppression wholesale." Iran has experienced its most significant protests and anti-government demonstrations in decades following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who allegedly breached the country's hijab (headscarf) laws, Fox News reported.

In recent months, more women have defied the hijab law, which is enforced by Iran's morality police. Some of these protests have gone viral, such as the case of a group of teen girls who posted a TikTok video of themselves dancing without hijab to a Selena Gomez song. The girls became the target of a police investigation.

Authorities placed competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi under house arrest after she competed without a hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asia Championship in South Korea in late 2022. Iran's newly appointed chief of police announced in April that his officers would use surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence to detect women who defy the hijab law, Fox News wrote citing France 24.

The new technology will also allow authorities to pressure business owners and offices to enforce hijab laws or risk being shut down, Fox News reported. The head of an Iranian government agency that enforces morality laws said in an interview last year that the facial technology would allow officers to "identify inappropriate and unusual movements," such as not adhering to the hijab laws, Wired magazine reported. (ANI)

