Dubai to host inaugural UAE National Sports Medicine Conference

The conference will host 43 local, regional, and international speakers and more than 500 participants. An accompanying exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in sports medicine, pharmaceuticals, rehabilitation, performance, and medical testing globally.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Emirates Sports Medicine Association, in cooperation with the Dubai Police Athletes Council, is set to organise the first-ever UAE National Sports Medicine Conference, which will take place on 13th and 14th May, 2023, at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Dr Mariam Al Matrooshi, President of the Dubai Police Athletes Council and a member of the conference's organising committee, stated that the council's participation includes the Sports Caravan initiative.

"This initiative explores and studies the future of sports in the UAE, the broader Middle East and the Arab world. The conference will cover various crucial topics in sports medicine, including genetic testing for athletes' potential, regenerative treatments with stem cells, artificial intelligence in sports medicine, and the importance of performance assessments for athletes' development," she said. The conference will also shed light on different sports injuries, their treatment methods, and rehabilitation, particularly within the military and police sectors. This collaboration between Dubai Police and the UAE National Sports Medicine Conference will further develop treatment methods and align them with the latest global recommendations in sports medicine and performance assessments.

Dr Abdullah Al Rahoomi, Consultant of Sports Medicine, President of the Emirates Sports Medicine Association, and head of the conference, announced that the first edition would be held in collaboration with several official and governmental agencies. These partnerships aim to ensure the success of the event and the development of the sports medicine sector in the UAE. The conference will host 43 local, regional, and international speakers and more than 500 participants. An accompanying exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in sports medicine, pharmaceuticals, rehabilitation, performance, and medical testing globally.

The event will also feature the debut of several products and technologies exclusive to the Arabian Gulf and Middle East regions, making the conference and exhibition a must-attend event for users and manufacturers interested in modern techniques and the latest recommendations in sports medicine. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

