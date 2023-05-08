Left Menu

Sharjah Charity International allocates AED 6.7 million for low-income assistance

The new policy of allocation comes in accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah [UAE], May 8 (ANI/WAM): In the first three months of this year, Sharjah Charity International (SCI) implemented a policy approved by the Board of Directors and provided monthly financial assistance totalling AED 6.7 million, benefiting 4,107 beneficiaries. The new policy of allocation comes in accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Association's Executive Director Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim confirmed that the Association relies on the donations of benefactors and their charitable contributions to support deserving families, as it keeps updated on many cases of widows, orphans, needy families, and divorced women. He went on to say that January had the highest monthly expenses at AED 1.7 million, followed by AED 1.6 million in February, AED 1.6 million in March, and AED 1.649 million in April. The highest monthly aid expenses were AED 1.618 million in April. (ANI/WAM)

