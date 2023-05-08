Pakistan suggests holding investment conference in Scotland

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that an investment conference would be convened to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Scotland in diverse fields, including trade, investment, education, water management, wind, and solar technology, Tribune reported. Speaking to media persons after a meeting with Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf in London, Shehbaz said he held productive talks with a "young and energetic" first minister.

"We have agreed to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Scotland," he said. He added that around 80,000-strong Pakistani diaspora significantly contributed to Scotland's development and progress. To a question that the UK's National Crime Agency cleared his name in a money laundering case, Shehbaz said the NCA investigated this matter for two years, and he emerged innocent.

Earlier, Shehbaz met Humza Yousaf, who called on him in London. Shehbaz felicitated the first minister on his election, which, he said, underscored the positive contribution of the British-Pakistani community to the development of the UK. During the meeting, both sides held talks on strengthening the bilateral relations. They agreed to strengthen the bilateral ties in trade, investment, education, water management, wind and solar technology and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides also agreed to promote joint ventures in various fields, as they explored ways to leverage the Scottish-Pakistani entrepreneurs, to promote investment in Pakistan. They also agreed to cooperate in addressing the challenge of climate change. The Prime Minister suggested holding an investment conference in Scotland and separately arranging a roadshow to showcase Pakistan's renewable energy potential in Scotland.

The Prime Minister thanked the Scottish government for its generous contribution to flood relief last year. Shehbaz invited Yousaf to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. Yousaf is the first British national of Pakistani heritage to hold this coveted position. Separately, in a tweet, Shehbaz said the Fifth Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue held in Islamabad on Saturday underscored the unwavering consensus of Pakistan and China to work for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan in the interest of the Afghan people.

"Unlocking the economic potential of the region remains contingent on the restoration of regional peace and stability. Investing in peace and stability through a collective and sustained focus will ensure win-win outcomes, including the success of initiatives aimed at greater regional connectivity and socio-economic progress," he wrote. (ANI)

