Breaking News: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was taken into custody from the courtroom in the Alqadir Trust case.
ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 15:21 IST
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday, Geo News reported. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers from outside the courtroom where he had appeared in the Alqadir Trust case.
Musarrat Cheema, the PTI leader, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now [...] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib." This is a developing story. (ANI)
