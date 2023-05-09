Left Menu

Breaking News: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was taken into custody from the courtroom in the Alqadir Trust case.

Breaking News: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested
PTI chief Imran Khan. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday, Geo News reported. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers from outside the courtroom where he had appeared in the Alqadir Trust case.

Musarrat Cheema, the PTI leader, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now [...] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib." This is a developing story. (ANI)

