Imran Khan arrest: Protest held outside Washington residence of Pakistan envoy to US

Protestors gathered outside the residence of Pakistan's ambassador in Washington on Tuesday (local time) following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Protests were seen in cities including Washington, New York, and Chicago. On Tuesday evening, supporters of Imran Khan gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to protest against his arrest.

Protests in solidarity with Imran Khan were seen in Dallas, Texas as well as in Mississauga, a city in Canada. The United States has reacted to the chaos in Pakistan has called for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.In Canada, protestors plan to stage a huge protest tomorrow outside the Pakistan embassy, ANI has learned.

In Washington, protesters declared that they had assembled to express their support for Khan and to make it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader should be released as his arrest would be detrimental to Pakistan's democratic process. Protestors outside the Pakistan envoy's residence in Washington had come from Maryland and Virginia among other cities waved banners and postcards in support of Imran Khan Tuesday evening.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "...If anything happens to Imran Khan, I fear the worst in Pakistan. We demand his immediate release..." US State Department spokesperson told ANI that the US does not have a position on a political candidate or a party. Responding to ANI on the dramatic arrest of Imran Khan in Pakistan the official called for respect of democratic principles.

Earlier during a joint press briefing of the United States and United Kingdom in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution." Also, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said "We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to." Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by security forces at the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday. He was appearing in court on charges of corruption in the in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, according to ARY News.

After his arrest, protests erupted across Pakistan with people clamouring for his release.The US, Canada and the UK issued travel advisories for their citizens and diplomatic staff. "Unlawfully he was picked and there were rangers. We highly condemn this. Pakistan is not only on the verge of economic collapse, but political collapse. Now people are unable to get good food on the table. They have lost jobs, industries are closed. Pakistan is destroyed from all fronts," Farhan, a supporter of Imran Khan residing in the US told ANI.

In a separate statement, another person said, "Just really saddened to see what has happened and what is happening. Imran Khan is Pakistan." PTI workers held protests in cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News. In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They pelted stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Fawad Chaudhry termed Islamabad High Court's decision "surprising." He tweeted, "It is surprising that Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without giving a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning."

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest as "legal," Geo News reported. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had raised questions over the Rangers' move to arrest Imran Khan from the court's premises on Tuesday announced the reserved verdict. (ANI)

