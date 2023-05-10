Imran Khan now indicted in Toshakhana case, verdict reserved on NAB's plea

Adding to the mounting troubles for embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the former prime minister was on Wednesday indicted in the Toshakhana case while the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case was reserved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported Geo TV. The former prime minister was presented before the judges at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court as a "one-time dispensation" late on Tuesday night.

Khan first appeared before accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir, who reserved the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust embezzlement case after the defence and plaintiff concluded their arguments. The NAB had requested a 14-day physical remand, the maximum allowed in the law. Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Rangers on the orders of the NAB, an autonomous anti-graft agency, in relation to the corruption case. He was then moved to its office in the garrison town of Rawalpindi for questioning, Geo News reported.

Later, announcing the reserved verdict on Khan's arrest, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that the arrest was legal, therefore, Khan's legal team intends to challenge his arrest in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The verdict was challenged by the party leadership in the Supreme Court. However, the plea was turned down by the apex court citing various reasons.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB sought a 14-day physical remand, which was opposed by the PTI lawyers, Geo News reported. Citing sources, Geo News reported further that Khan's legal team was earlier denied permission to meet the party chief ahead of the hearing. However, once the hearing began Khan held discussions with his lawyers.

The NAB prosecutor informed the additional sessions judge Mohammad Bashir that Khan was shown warrants at the time of the arrest. The PTI chief denied the claims saying that he saw the arrest warrants after reaching the NAB office, Geo News reported. Abbasi assured the judge that all necessary documents will be provided to the PTI chief's lawyers. The judge directed the legal team to hold discussions with Khan as the former complained that the authorities did not allow them to meet their client before the hearing.

When the hearing resumed after the break, one of Imran's lawyers argued about the legality of Khan's arrest. Sharing the details of the case, Abbasi said that the money was seized by the UK's National Crime Agency and sent it back to the Government of Pakistan. After the completion of his lawyer Haris's argument, Khan sought to know what is the record that he is alleged to have not shared with the anti-graft watchdog.

"The NAB is saying they want to compile the records," Khan said, questioning when did he deny access to any of the records. The former prime minister added that all transactions were made after the approval of the cabinet. Recalling the events from Tuesday of his arrest, Khan urged the judges to summon his team of doctors, Geo News reported.

On Tuesday, Imran was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers on a warrant issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The NAB had initiated an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

Khan's legal team plans to contest the arrest in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. (ANI)

