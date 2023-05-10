Left Menu

Former US President Donald Trump found liable in E Jean Carroll case for defamation, sexual abuse

Former US President Donald Trump is found responsible by a Manhattan federal court jury for sexually assaulting magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:27 IST
Former US President Donald Trump found liable in E Jean Carroll case for defamation, sexual abuse
Former US President Donald Trump in court (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Donald Trump is found responsible by a Manhattan federal court jury for sexually assaulting magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her. The jury also mandated that he pay USD5 million in compensatory and punitive penalties. The jury also dismissed the writer's assertion that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her.

According to CNN, Carroll alleged Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store, and later denied her claim which defamed her. She hailed the decision as a win for her and other abuse victims. The jury determined that Trump had sexually assaulted Carroll, which was enough to convict him in the civil case, but they did not think that she had established that he had raped her.

The civil judgement spares him from serving any jail time, CNN reported. Trump said he would appeal the verdict that found he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996. "We'll be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace," Trump said in one of the several videos he posted to his social media platform Truth Social, according to CNN.

Trump continued to deny knowing Carroll and described the trial as "very unfair." "Somehow we're going to have to fight this stuff," Trump said. "We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful."

Under the "New York State Adult Survivors Act," a state law that established a look-back window for sexual assault claims like Carroll's with long-expired statutes of limitations, Carroll filed the complaint last November, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023