UAE signs MoUs with six countries to promote values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], May 10 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with six countries to promote values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

Signed during the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi, the MoUs were inked with Kazakhstan, Armenia, Guinea, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Sindh in Pakistan.

The MoUs also aim to share experiences in order to build a peaceful and tolerant society and provide a decent life and stability. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)