Left Menu

"Should understand what happened in East Pakistan, the atrocities committed": Imran Khan

"Today, we should understand what happened in East Pakistan and the atrocities committed. The party there which won a majority and should have been Prime Minister, was denied their right," the PTI chief said.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 09:29 IST
"Should understand what happened in East Pakistan, the atrocities committed": Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan while addressing the nation on Saturday said people should understand the atrocities committed in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). "Today, we should understand what happened in East Pakistan and the atrocities committed. The party there which won a majority and should have been Prime Minister, was denied their right," the PTI chief said.

"We lost half the country. We cannot imagine the damage done to the country. Because people make decisions behind closed doors, a handful of people that don't know how the rest of the world is operating, make decisions," Khan said. The PTI chief further said: "They don't even allow people to assess the damage done because of their decisions. When the Hamoodur Commission Report was written, it was never published and after 25 years, it was published in India. This is not how counties function."

Khan said he wants to remind people about East Pakistan. He said it happened during his lifetime, in March 1971. "I went to play a match in East Pakistan against the U-19 team. Ours was the last flight out of East Pakistan. I still remember the hate people had towards East Pakistan. We were ignorant of what was happening because the media was controlled as it is today. The difference is, we, have social media today. And they shut down social media as well," Khan said.

"Because they wanted to promote their own narrative, that those protesting are rioters, they shut down social media, Facebook, Twitter, internet services. We can't imagine the damage to the country's economy. So, this is what happened in East Pakistan," he added. On March 25, 1971, Pakistan Army launched 'Operation Searchlight', wherein a planned military operation was carried out by the Pakistani Army and its military which deliberately harmed hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi citizens.

According to The Friday Times, the 1971 genocide was destructive to Pakistan's reputation. Pakistan's generals however still don't recognize the mass massacre they sponsored 50 years ago. West Pakistan under the leadership of General Tikka Khan and General Khan Niazi, was responsible for the deaths of over three million Bengalis, and the rape of some 400,000 women across the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023