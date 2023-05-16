More illegal weapons seized in 'war' on violent crime in Arab communities
In another action in Israel's continuing fight against violent crime in Arab communities, the police of the northern district seized weapons in a house in the Arab village of Kafr Kanna which is located in Galilee.
ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 23:24 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Jerusalem [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): In another action in Israel's continuing fight against violent crime in Arab communities, the police of the northern district seized weapons in a house in the Arab village of Kafr Kanna which is located in Galilee.
The weapons - an M16 rifle, weapon parts and cartridges - were found in a bag during a search of a house in the village.
The mother of the family (55) that lives in the home and her son (25) was detained for questioning. (ANI/TPS)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement