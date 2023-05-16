More illegal weapons seized in 'war' on violent crime in Arab communities

Jerusalem [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): In another action in Israel's continuing fight against violent crime in Arab communities, the police of the northern district seized weapons in a house in the Arab village of Kafr Kanna which is located in Galilee.

The weapons - an M16 rifle, weapon parts and cartridges - were found in a bag during a search of a house in the village.

The mother of the family (55) that lives in the home and her son (25) was detained for questioning. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)