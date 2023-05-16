Left Menu

More illegal weapons seized in 'war' on violent crime in Arab communities

In another action in Israel's continuing fight against violent crime in Arab communities, the police of the northern district seized weapons in a house in the Arab village of Kafr Kanna which is located in Galilee.

More illegal weapons seized in 'war' on violent crime in Arab communities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jerusalem [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): In another action in Israel's continuing fight against violent crime in Arab communities, the police of the northern district seized weapons in a house in the Arab village of Kafr Kanna which is located in Galilee.

The weapons - an M16 rifle, weapon parts and cartridges - were found in a bag during a search of a house in the village.

The mother of the family (55) that lives in the home and her son (25) was detained for questioning. (ANI/TPS)

