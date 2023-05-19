UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a written letter to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, which included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai this November.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The message was delivered by Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, to Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of the Royal Court, during a meeting at the Minister's office. (ANI/WAM)
