"Wrong word..." US NSA responds to question on putting pressure on India over Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where the two leaders will participate in the third Quad Summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) nations. US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jack Sullivan said that Biden will look at an opportunity to speak on the "constructive role" that India can play in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Asked if Biden will put pressure or urge India to toughen its approach on both Russia and China, Sullivan said, "I think pressure is just the wrong word." Sullivan was addressing reporters at a press briefing along with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in Hiroshima on Friday (local time).

At the press briefing, NSA Sullivan said, "I think pressure is just the wrong word. I mean, that's not how President Biden operates with these key leaders with whom he has deep relationships like President Lula and President Modi." "But he (Biden) will look for the opportunity to speak with both of them about the constructive role that each country can play in supporting the most basic and fundamental element of any outcome, which is sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is sacrosanct in the UN Charter and, of course, Brazil has supported several of the key UN General Assembly resolutions in this conflict will thank President Lula for that."

Sullivan also said that Biden would also want to talk about a lot of things beyond Ukraine. India has been invited to participate in the G-7 Summit as a guest country along with Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia.

Biden is scheduled to meet with PM Modi today as part of the Quad summit, along with the leaders of Australia and Japan. Earlier the Quad summit scheduled to be held in Sydney next week was cancelled after Biden said he is cutting short his visit. Incidentally, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday officially announced the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy will participate in a face-to-face session with the G-7 leaders on Sunday and will also be a guest at a session on peace and stability with the G-7 leaders and those from invited countries. Kishida and the Ukrainian president will hold a bilateral as well, Japan's Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also according to sources a meeting between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy is scheduled to take place in Japan Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and discussed ways to enhance "India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture."

According to Nikkei Aisa, both leaders shared a view that it is important for a broad range of partners to work together to address the challenges facing the international community, and agreed to work together for peace and a "free and open Indo-Pacific." Leaders of the leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

The Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU). (ANI)

