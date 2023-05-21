Left Menu

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jakov Milatovic of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], May 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jakov Milatovic of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Djukanovic and to Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

