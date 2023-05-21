IDF forces confiscate more weapons in Samaria
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers carried out an operation Sunday afternoon to locate weapons in the village of Bal'a in Samaria.
During the operation, the fighters located and confiscated an M-16.
During their departure, explosive charges were thrown at the forces, but no casualties to our forces. (ANI/TPS)
