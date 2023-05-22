Left Menu

PM Modi announces 12-step plan to propel India's partnerships with Pacific Island countries

The prime minister made the announcement while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea today.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 10:32 IST
PM Modi announces 12-step plan to propel India's partnerships with Pacific Island countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in PNG. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a 12-step programme to propel India's partnerships with Pacific Island countries. "It will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific. fulfil consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific," Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The prime minister made the announcement while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea today. Taking to Twitter, the MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi listed out all the 12 steps announced by PM Modi. The first of the announcements include opening up a new 100-bed regional super speciality hospital in Fiji and to set up a Regional IT and Cyber Security Training Hub in Papua New Guinea.

"Sagar Amrut Scholarships -1000 scholarships in the next 5 years, Jaipur Foot Camp in Papua New Guinea in 2023. Thereafter, two camps annually in other Pacific Island Countries," Bagchi said. "FIPIC SME Development Project, Solar project for Government buildings, Provide desalination units for drinking water, Supply sea ambulances, Set up dialysis units, Set up of 24x7 emergency helpline, Set up of Jan Aushadi Kendras, Set up Yoga centres," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on May 21 at the Port Moresby airport where a rare moment was witnessed by the audience. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched PM Modi's feet and sought his blessings. Upon PM Modi's arrival, the Indian national anthem was played and the two prime ministers stood still in respect. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

This is PM Modi's first tour to PNG, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country. Today, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd FIPIC Summit where he stated that India believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

After the Summit, PM Modi met Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr, Premier of Niue Dalton Emani Makamau Tagelagi, Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka, Marshall Islands minister kitlang kabua, Secretary General of the PIF Henry Puna, and many other Pacific-Indo Countries on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023