Left Menu

At least 19 children killed after school dormitory catches fire in Guyana

At least 19 children were killed on Monday after the dormitory of a girls' boarding school in Guyana caught fire overnight, The Washington Post reported.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 06:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 06:48 IST
At least 19 children killed after school dormitory catches fire in Guyana
School Dormitory Fire in Guyana. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

At least 19 children were killed on Monday after the dormitory of a girls' boarding school in Guyana caught fire overnight, The Washington Post reported. The South American nation has been shook by the fire, which injured at least nine more.

One victim was resuscitated and remained in critical condition on a ventilator on Monday, a spokeswoman for the national fire department said, contradicting earlier reports that 20 people had perished in the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana. According to The Washington Post, the dead included 18 girls and a child who was the caretaker's son. Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali, described the blaze as "tragic and painful" and "horrific."

Nearly 200 miles from Georgetown, the nation's capital, the fire broke out at the high school in the hilly interior town of Mahdia soon after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, The Washington Post reported citing the local media. Authorities said that the government had established "a full-scale medical emergency action plan," with planes stocked with personnel and equipment to help local first responders.

Victims with critical injuries were transported to Georgetown in a matter of hours. Others were admitted to Mahdia District Hospital or were under observation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023