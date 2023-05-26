Pakistan heading towards hyperinflation, cautions former PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the country is heading towards hyperinflation, Dawn reported. In his address to the nation on Friday, Imran Khan said, "The dollar has reached Rs308 in the open market. The danger bells should ring now that Pakistan is going towards hyperinflation where all business and industry will shut," Pakistan English daily Dawn reported.

"Why isn't the PDM concerned? Because its wealth is stored abroad. It makes no difference on them," he added. Imran Khan compared the economic performance of the incumbent government with the government of his own. He criticised the ability of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to manage the economy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the situation is about to get out of "everyone's hands." He said, "We should understand that if we don't correct it then the [situation] is about to get out of everyone's hand," Dawn reported. Imran Khan said, "Society gets out of control. Conditions were less [dire] in Sri Lanka when its people came to the streets. Why haven't the people come out yet? Because they are hoping for elections ... here there is no plan for elections."

He said that the plan for elections in Pakistan is when "crushed and he is being crushed." Imran Khan said that this kind of violence has never happened with any party before. While addressing the "decision-makers" in Pakistan, Imran Khan said that the country is "heading towards destruction." He further said, "They (an apparent reference to the ruling coalition) have no roadmap. The more time you are giving, the country is seeing a decline," Dawn reported.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has questioned why PTI workers, supporters and their relatives were being arrested everywhere if the burning of the Corps Commander's House took place only in Lahore. He said that 10,000 people have been arrested. He further said that then "enforced divorces" were taking place where people said they are with the army and condemn the incidents that took place on May 9.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan thanked the country's government for putting him on a 'no-fly list' stating that he does not plan to go overseas as he does not have any property or businesses abroad and does not hold even a bank account outside the country. "I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL (Exit Control List) as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country. If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favourite place on earth," Khan tweeted.

On Tuesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders' exodus as "forced divorces," Geo News reported. His statement came after PTI leader Shireen Mirza announced her decision to leave PTI and politics. Imran Khan tweeted, "We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared." (ANI)

