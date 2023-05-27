Left Menu

Pakistan: Gwadar lacks access to electricity despite inauguration of 100 MW electricity in city

According to the Urdu newspaper, the inauguration of 100 MW of electricity by the Pakistan Prime Minister and the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief is a joke with the people of Gwadar.

27-05-2023
Pakistan: Gwadar lacks access to electricity despite inauguration of 100 MW electricity in city
People in Gwadar do not have access to electricity even for 3 hours a day, despite the inauguration of 100 MW electricity in the city, Pakistan vernacular media Daily Qudrat reported. Daily Qudrat is an Urdu newspaper in Pakistan.

According to the Urdu newspaper, the inauguration of 100 MW of electricity by the Pakistan Prime Minister and the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief is a joke with the people of Gwadar. People have been deprived of even the necessities like drinking water. These views were expressed by the Chief of Haq-Do-Tehreek, Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman while addressing the reception ceremony in Gwadar.

He said that "I forgive the district administration for filing hundreds of FIRs against me including the violence done to me, but I will never forgive the violence on my mothers, and sisters, including the women and elders in Gwadar." He said that except 9C, all the sections in the law book were filed dishonestly against political workers like us. Rehman said: "Today, I salute all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their duty, but I have to say with regret that some people have tortured women and our mothers and sisters in Gwadar. They tarnished their honour."

According to Daily Qudrat, he said that "Today they are deprived of basic human facilities like water and electricity." He said that thieves, dacoits, illegal trawlers, and drug mafia have been given free rein, but political workers fighting for constitutional rights are imprisoned." (ANI)

