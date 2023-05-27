Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit

A social media influencer died shortly after live-streaming himself consuming several bottles of strong alcohol on China's version of TikTok, a development that is expected to reignite debate about how to regulate the industry, reported CNN. The influencer "Sanqiange" (or "Brother Three Thousand") was found dead mere hours after streaming himself participating in a competition with another influencer that involved drinking Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with a normal alcohol level of 30 per cent to 60 per cent, CNN reported citing Shangyou News.

"PK" challenges are one-on-one contests in which influencers compete for rewards and presents from viewers, and they frequently include consequences for the loser - presumably, drinking Baijiu in this case. The influencer's friend, identified as Zhao told Shangyou News, "I don't know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the later part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth," as per CNN.

He added, "The PK games ended at around 1 am and by 1 pm, (when his family found him), he was gone." Zhao described Wang as a "decent and straightforward" person who had a history of filming himself participating in such contests involving alcohol and publishing the videos on the application.

A video purportedly showing Wang participating in his final challenge went viral on Chinese social media, but it is no longer accessible, according to CNN. In recent years, the country's thriving live-streaming scene has spawned a multibillion-dollar business in which entrepreneurial influencers compete to sell their products in real-time on social media platforms.

Wang's death is likely to exacerbate a debate about the industry's regulation, which has drawn attention from authorities in recent years due to the luxurious lifestyles of some streamers and the unusual challenges they participate in, CNN reported. (ANI)

