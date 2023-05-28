Left Menu

UAE calls for resumption of dialogue, de-escalation between Serbia and Kosovo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised the depth of relations and close friendships that link the UAE to both Kosovo and Serbia, highlighting the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Belgrade and Pristina during a regional visit in March 2023.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed concern over the recent tensions on the border between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Kosovo, underscoring the need to de-escalate, return to dialogue and respect the rules and principles of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised the depth of relations and close friendships that link the UAE to both Kosovo and Serbia, highlighting the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Belgrade and Pristina during a regional visit in March 2023.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's hope for both countries to return to the commitment to the European Union-facilitated dialogue and implementation of the agreement reached in Brussels in February regarding the normalization of relations and the road map agreed upon in Ohrid, North Macedonia, in a way that achieves peace and prosperity for the peoples of Serbia and Kosovo, and the entire region. (ANI/WAM)

