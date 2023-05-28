Left Menu

Central Asia critical to China's attempts to build alternative to US-led liberal order: Report

While the G7 leaders were preparing for their recent summit in Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his Central Asian counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

  • China

Central Asia is critical to China's attempts to build an alternative to the US-led liberal order that is unquestionably dominated by Beijing and in which Russia will, at best, be a junior partner, according to Channel News Asia. Channel News Asia is a Singapore multinational news channel.

While the G7 leaders were preparing for their recent summit in Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his Central Asian counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Xi in his opening address talked about his "vision of a China-central Asia community with a shared future". This will rest on four principles: Mutual assistance, common development, universal security and everlasting friendship.

While the relationship between China and Central Asia is often framed in terms of security and development, it also has a political side. This is all evident in the initiatives to create more regional cooperation launched at the summit in Xi'an, according to Channel News Asia. As per Channel News Asia, these propose links between Chinese ministries and government agencies and their counterparts in Central Asia, increasing educational and cultural exchanges, and creating mechanisms like the Central Asia-China Business Council. All of these are likely to further consolidate China's dominant regional role.

China will in return insulate the mostly authoritarian leaders of Central Asia from Western economic and political pressure to move towards democracy and protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity against any Russian adventurism. (ANI)

