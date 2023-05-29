Sharjah Economic Development Dept receives Khorfakkan University delegation

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) received a delegation from the University of Khorfakkan headed by Professor Ahmed Ibrahim Shamaa, Director of the University and Dr Abdullah Suleiman Al Mughni, Deputy Director of the University for Community Affairs and Public Relations. The meeting is in line with its strategy to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and activate mutual work with various scientific institutions in the country, with the aim of consolidating cooperation between the local authorities in the emirate and discussing the progress of work in several mutual projects and initiatives.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khalfan Al Herathi, Director of the Branches Department at SEDD, welcomed the delegation, expressing his happiness and gratitude for such a visit. Also, Al Herathi stressed the role of such visits in strengthening various cooperation relations and accelerating development processes, activating mutual work and mechanisms to enhance it in order to provide all capabilities to contribute to achieving sustainable development, in a way that serves the various sectors in Sharjah and implements the directives of the wise leadership in the emirate.

The two sides discussed many common issues and initiatives of public interest. They also highlighted ideas regarding some of the procedures followed on both sides and ways of cooperation in building strategic partnerships for the benefit of partners and stakeholders.

The delegation also got acquainted with the work structure and strategy followed in the common areas, in addition to the latest technologies and solutions used in the Department. Likely, the two parties discussed mechanisms and ways to enhance cooperation, in a way that contributes to building a sustainable business environment in the emirate. (ANI/WAM)

