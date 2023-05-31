Left Menu

Prachanda's visit will bring Nepal-India relations to "good height": Envoy Sharma

Prachanda, who took office last December, is visiting India from May 31 to June 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:10 IST
Prachanda's visit will bring Nepal-India relations to "good height": Envoy Sharma
Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Calling Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda's four-day India trip a "goodwill visit", Nepal ambassador Shankar P Sharma on Wednesday said the visit "will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height." "This is basically the goodwill visit. I think we have done so many activities in the last one year between Nepal and India. Some of them will be initiated this time and some of them will be inaugurated, some of them will be groundbreaking and some of them will be agreement. So, there are so many things on the plate. We are hoping that this visit will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height," Sharma told ANI.

On being asked whether any talks on border issues will be discussed during Prachanda's India visit, Sharma said, "You ask with the PM, I think we still have to see that." Kickstarting his four days India visit, Nepal PM arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi tweeted. In addition to the official engagements, Nepal PM will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

Prachanda, who took office last December, is visiting India from May 31 to June 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today in Delhi, the Nepal Prime Minister met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The meeting between Dahal and PM Modi on Thursday would provide an opportunity to address the full range of the relationship between India and Nepal. A Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in furtherance of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023