A shocking incident was reported from Karachi's Port Qasim area in Pakistan on Wednesday, as dacoits attacked a police officer when he resisted a robbery bid, according to ARY News. The dacoits hit the police officer with a pistol's butt when he opposed them, wounding him, and later fled the scene. The weapons of the officers were also taken by the thieves.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar, Abdul Majid was returning after finishing his shift. But the accused seized his firearm and struck him in the head with the gun's butt, reported ARY News. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel. It is a bilingual news channel in English and Urdu.

SSP reported that while the injured officer is now being brought to the Foreign Security Cell, search activities have already been launched by security personnel in Sukhan and the adjacent areas to apprehend the offenders. The SSP also noted that police personnel are not permitted to carry firearms after their shifts are over, according to ARY News.

Investigations into the theft of the SMG, the weapon of the injured officer, according to the police, are ongoing. (ANI)

