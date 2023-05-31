Left Menu

Pakistan: Police officer attacked while resisting robbery in Karachi's Port Qasim area

A shocking incident was reported from Karachi's Port Qasim area in Pakistan on Wednesday, as dacoits attacked a police officer when he resisted a robbery bid, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:59 IST
Pakistan: Police officer attacked while resisting robbery in Karachi's Port Qasim area
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A shocking incident was reported from Karachi's Port Qasim area in Pakistan on Wednesday, as dacoits attacked a police officer when he resisted a robbery bid, according to ARY News. The dacoits hit the police officer with a pistol's butt when he opposed them, wounding him, and later fled the scene. The weapons of the officers were also taken by the thieves.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar, Abdul Majid was returning after finishing his shift. But the accused seized his firearm and struck him in the head with the gun's butt, reported ARY News. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel. It is a bilingual news channel in English and Urdu.

SSP reported that while the injured officer is now being brought to the Foreign Security Cell, search activities have already been launched by security personnel in Sukhan and the adjacent areas to apprehend the offenders. The SSP also noted that police personnel are not permitted to carry firearms after their shifts are over, according to ARY News.

Investigations into the theft of the SMG, the weapon of the injured officer, according to the police, are ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023