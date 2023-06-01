Pakistan: Five killed, 3 injured in Kot Addu blast

At least five people were killed and three others injured in an explosion inside a house in the Daira Din Panah neighbourhood of Punjab's Kot Addu, around 80 km from Muzaffargarh, the Pakistan-based The News International reported. According to the police, a person who works at a junkyard owned the home where the explosion took place. They said that three of the deceased were women and that all of the deceased belonged to the same family.

As per details, the deceased were identified as Haseena Mai (40), Bilal (38), Iqbal (30), Shano Mai (28) and four-year-old Sadia Bibi, The News International reported. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kot Addu.

"Even at the time of the explosion, waste materials and scrap were being sorted," police said, The News.com.pk reported. However, the cause and nature of the explosion were not yet ascertained, the police said, adding that investigations were underway.

They further stated that rescue teams, bomb disposal squad and other related security agencies had reached the spot soon after the explosion, The News.com.pk reported. According to Rescue 1122, the control room received a call at 8:44 am in which the caller informed that five people had been killed and three were injured due to the explosion of an "unknown object" in the house.

The caller requested that an ambulance be sent quickly. "Rescue 1122 Control Room immediately dispatched three ambulances from Kot Addu Central Rescue Station to the accident site and also informed the police," a statement from the helpline said, The News International reported.

When the rescue staff reached the location, eyewitnesses said that five people died on the spot and three people were injured due to the explosion of an unknown object in the room. While the rescue team has started rescue operations, the statement said, it would be premature to say anything about the nature of the explosion.

Taking notice of the explosion, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar has sought a report from Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer, The News International reported. He also directed the Muzaffargarh district police officer to investigate the matter from all aspects. (ANI)

