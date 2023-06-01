Left Menu

Pak Minister hints at settling issues for stalled IMF bailout, promises "relief budget"

"We are following the programme in earnest at this stage and strongly hope that issues with the IMF would be settled very soon as the prime minister, the Ministry of Finance and the entire government were committed to the IMF programme and its amicable completion," said Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:34 IST
Pak Minister hints at settling issues for stalled IMF bailout, promises "relief budget"
Pakistan Finance and Revenue Minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha. (Photo Credit - Aisha Ghaus Pasha's Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reeling under deep economic chaos on Wednesday saw a new window of hope to get stalled funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the government promised a "relief budget" next week within the requirements of the Fund programme, according to Dawn. This comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's telephone conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the Washington-based lender, the previous weekend.

"We are following the programme in earnest at this stage and strongly hope that issues with the IMF would be settled very soon as the prime minister, the Ministry of Finance and the entire government were committed to the IMF programme and its amicable completion," said Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha. Despite the fact that staff-level negotiations on the 9th quarterly review ended on February 9, according to Dawn, the programme has been hanging in the balance since October 2022.

Talking to journalists after a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Pasha said the prime minister had spoken to the IMF managing director and both sides were of the view that the programme should be completed at the earliest. "We are not even thinking anything without the (Fund) programme", although the finance ministry was not sitting idle with closed eyes as everybody had second plans as well, she said, adding that both the prime minister and IMF chief appreciated and agreed that non-completion of the ongoing Fund programme was neither in the interest of Pakistan nor the IMF, Dawn reported.

Notably on Wednesday Pasha had advised IMF mission chief Nathan Porter not to "interfere in politically domestic" matters. While the IMF usually does not comment on domestic politics, in a statement on Tuesday, Porter said the IMF hopes "a peaceful way forward is found in line with the Constitution and the rule of law".

His comments come as the country still awaits the much-delayed signing of a staff-level agreement that would unlock USD 1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped nation as part of a USD 7 bn IMF package. While the IMF is preparing to discuss Pakistan's budget plans for the coming financial year, Dr Ghaus said the finance ministry is preparing the budget considering that Pakistan is under an IMF programme and is "continuously engaged with it".

Regarding a different IMF programme, Pasha stated that the immediate priority was the successful conclusion of the existing programme, and only then could it be decided how to proceed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023