Pakistan: At least 6 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Punjab's Kot Addu

At least six persons were killed and two more injured in an explosion inside a house in Pakistan's Punjab's Kot Addu district on Thursday, Dawn reported citing the police.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

At least six persons were killed and two more injured in an explosion inside a house in Pakistan's Punjab's Kot Addu district on Thursday, Dawn reported citing the police. The explosion took place in Kot Addu's Daira Din Panah neighbourhood, the police said.

While verifying the tragedy, Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider informed Dawn.com that all of the deceased persons belonged to the same family. He went on to say that the family was going through the trash in the region when an explosion happened. According to a representative for Rescue 1122, the fatalities comprised two women, two males, and two children, one of whom was two years old. The injured and deceased have been sent to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kot Addu, Dawn reported.

DPO Haider further stated that an inquiry into the incident was being conducted to ascertain its cause. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences for the loss of life and asked Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar for a report on the event. Later that day, DPO Haider and Muzaffargarh District Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi inspected the explosion scene, reported Dawn.

He went on to say that the family was sorting out the junk material when the blast took place. The Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the Crime Scene Unit will also check the scene and write a final report on the occurrence, according to the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

